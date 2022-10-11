Notable Women in Manufacturing: Stacy Peterson

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Number of years working in your current industry: 17

Undergrad degree/university: BA Business and HR Ottowa University

Stacy Peterson started Connoils in 2007, and in 2019, she opened a new green technology certified processing facility in Big Bend.

“Her goal is to listen, learn and educate to improve the health and vitality of peoples’ lives by creating, selling and growing a product line of nutritionally stable ingredients and bulk supplements for brands,” said Art Flater, owner and principal at Central Office Systems.

“Stacy has helped make Connoils known for internally stabilized organic oils, oil powders and a variety of specialty ingredients used in various wellness, nutraceuticals, pet nutrition, sports nutrition and beauty products,” Flater said. “Her manufacturing leadership means they have been able to achieve superior microencapsulation using cutting-edge equipment, which preserves the integrity of their products through advanced low-temperature drying techniques.”

“Connoils employs well over 50% female team members, breaking the mold of manufacturing as mostly a male-dominated field,” he added. “I remember meeting one of her team members for the first time. Her team member said to me quietly, out of Stacy’s earshot: ‘Stacy rocks!’”