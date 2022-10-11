Notable Women in Manufacturing: Samantha Inks

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Number of years working in your current industry: 16

BA & HR Management / Marian University Graduate degree/university: MBA / University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh

As chief human resources officer for the past eight years, Samantha Inks is a member of the executive leadership team at Mequon-based Charter Manufacturing, a metals manufacturer with an 86-year history.

Charter’s success has been fueled by its engaged employees, said John Mellowes, chief executive officer of Charter.

“As the company has evolved recently, she regularly advocates for, supports and nurtures the company’s culture in ways that help to drive employee engagement,” he said. “She also brings a strong business acumen, making her voice regularly sought out by others in the organization.”

Recently, Inks and her team transformed the human resources function at Charter, with the goal of improving efficiency and quality of HR deliverables to the broader Charter organization.

“Sam is not just the leader of the human resources function for a company that prides itself on having great culture and strong employee engagement, but she is also a great business partner to have on our executive team,” Mellowes said.