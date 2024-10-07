Notable Women in Manufacturing: Kelly Jones

Kelly Jones, master scheduler at Pewaukee-based A.L. Schutzman Co., has been with the company since 2007. She is responsible for creating and managing the master production schedule and meeting regulatory requirements.

“She works with the sales, purchasing, production, quality assurance, shipping and customer service teams to ensure that the entire process flows seamlessly,” said Rebecca Eshleman, vice president of sales at A.L. Schutzman.

Jones’ duties include overseeing production to maintain optimal inventory levels and manage shelf-life restrictions. She coordinates with purchasing, manufacturing and other departments to address any issues and adjust schedules based on production outcomes and component availability.

Jones also ensures that all production processes adhere to quality-assurance standards and FDA regulations, coordinating with quality assurance to validate new processes and components.

“Her role involves meticulous planning, communication of changes to delivery dates and maintaining thorough records to ensure compliance with safety and regulatory guidelines,” Eshleman said. “Kelly’s proactive approach and attention to detail make her a key asset in upholding the company’s reputation.”