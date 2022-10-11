Notable Women in Manufacturing: Kaylee Corr

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Notable Women in Manufacturing Number of years working in your current industry: 12

12 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelors of Science - Accounting, Marquette University

Bachelors of Science - Accounting, Marquette University Graduate degree/university: Masters of Business Administration- Supply Chain, Marquette University

Kaylee Corr has gone from entry level analyst to director of finance at Mequon-based Charter Manufacturing over the span of 12 years. Colleagues credit her hard work and positive attitude.

“She will take on any difficult task or project to help the team succeed,” said Stacy Scheffer, finance manager at Charter Manufacturing, a parent company of four metals manufacturing businesses. “Everyone wants Kaylee on their team and many young professionals seek out roles to work for her. She is a role model for so many women on our manufacturing team by giving her whole self to the job. She has earned the respect of her counterparts in operations, supply chain and commercial because she challenges inputs with the intent of making the team better.”

“Kaylee is the quintessential teammate and business partner to me, our team and her peers,” said Brian Norman, president of Charter Wire, a Milwaukee-based subsidiary of Charter Manufacturing. “She selflessly supports others and finds great joy in helping them succeed while seeking no credit for herself. She cares deeply about the business, maintains a strategic viewpoint and works objectively to find the best possible outcome.”