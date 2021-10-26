Notable Women in Insurance: Mariah Mateo Sarpong

Category: Notable Women in Insurance

BA in Anthropology and Spanish, International Studies Concentration | Lawrence University Graduate degree/university: MA in Community Development Policy and Practice | Carsey School of Public Policy, University of New Hampshire

From her base in Milwaukee, Mariah Mateo Sarpong has an impact across the globe, according to her colleague.

Her work in microinsurance has helped people in Africa, Asia and Latin America manage their risks and sustain their economic gains, said Michael McCord, managing director at the MicroInsurance Centre at Milliman.

“Literally millions of low-income people have better, more appropriate insurance in part because of Mariah’s efforts,” McCord said.

As director of communications and knowledge management, Mateo Sarpong helps promote microinsurance “through the C-Suites and boardrooms of insurance companies all over the world,” McCord said.

She also works to provide development experiences for Milliman employees to apply insurance and actuarial skills to microinsurance projects and takes a leadership role in the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

Outside of work, she coaches social entrepreneurship students at her alma mater, Lawrence University, and serves on the board of KidsGive, an education-focused program linked with Sierra Leone.