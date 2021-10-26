Notable Women in Insurance: Coreen Dicus-Johnson

Category: Notable Women in Insurance

Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Marquette University

Graduate degree/university: Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law

As president and chief executive officer, Coreen Dicus-Johnson guides the strategic direction of Network Health, a Menasha-based health insurer that is co-owned by Ascension Wisconsin and Froedtert Health.

Last year under her leadership, 96% of Network Health’s Medicare Advantage members stayed with Network Health. Employee engagement reached the 84th percentile, earning Network Health a place in the National Business Research Institute Circle of Excellence. Also last year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rated the company 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Prior to joining Network Health, Dicus-Johnson served as central market president at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, now Ascension Wisconsin. She previously served as senior vice president of physician and revenue operations for Wheaton Franciscan and held various leadership positions at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wisconsin, including staff attorney and director of business development.

Dicus-Johnson has received numerous awards for her leadership, including the Health Care Heroes Executive Leadership Award from

BizTimes Media in 2018. She received Donald Driver’s Driven to Achieve Award in 2015 and a Marquette University Alumni National Award in 2014 and was inducted into The Fellows Wisconsin Law Foundation in 2012.