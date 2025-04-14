Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Sara Jarmon

In more than seven years at Milwaukee-based RINKA, Sara Jarmon, senior project delivery manager, has spearheaded the development of Revit and project architect standards, enhancing the firm’s project workflows, according to Sara Slowinski, branding and marketing practice leader at RINKA.

“Her dedication to efficiency and excellence has enabled teams to consistently produce successful, highly complex projects across the country,” said Slowinski. “As the go-to Revit expert, she addresses challenges, ensuring teams stay on track and meet project milestones, which leads to enhanced client satisfaction and repeat business opportunities. Sara’s technical expertise has streamlined workflows across the firm, resulting in fewer errors, stronger coordination with consultants, and improved overall efficiency.”

Jarmon has worked on numerous local projects including the R1VER development, Tribute Apartments, Loomis Crossing, The Scoot Grandeur Apartments, the Highland Avenue Bridge and on several out-of-state projects.

“Sara’s leadership and mentorship have fostered a strong, collaborative team culture, helping the next generation of designers gain the skills and confidence to excel,” Slowinski said.