Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Angela Resnick

Angela Resnick is a senior estimator at Milwaukee-based CG Schmidt, currently leading the general contracting estimates for the reconstruction of Northwestern Mutual’s North Office Building at its downtown headquarters, with oversight of a $150 million scope. Her portfolio also includes other projects such as the first phase of the hotel at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee.

“With a background of nine years in project management and six years in estimating, Angela has been instrumental in helping owners of more than 11 public school district projects meet their financial targets through careful budget analysis and adjustments,” said Beth Blanck, director of marketing at CG Schmidt.

Resnick was one of the first employees at CG Schmidt to lead the integration of AI tools within her department.

“Her expertise in managing complex budgets plays a critical role in minimizing change orders and controlling costs,” Blanck said.

In addition, Resnick actively trains younger estimators at CG Schmidt and offers support to women navigating the challenges of a male-dominated industry. She also advocates for mental health support for staff in her role as chair of CG Schmidt’s Wellness Committee.