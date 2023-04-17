Notable Women in Construction and Design: Simmi Urbanek

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 19

19 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Science in Art, University of Wisconsin-Madison

When Simmi Urbanek joined Milwaukee-based Greenfire Management Services as director of marketing, company leaders insisted that she be on the leadership team and have a voice.

“Her knowledge across the industry is a unique quality as she sees the big picture,” said Jeb Meier, president of Greenfire. “She has been an asset to the team as a leader.”

“Simmi has a great feel for marketing strategies and tactics, and she is fantastic at engaging our Greenfire team members and building and solidifying our client relationships,” said Pepi Randolph, vice president of business development.

“With her nearly 20 years of marketing experience, she has developed a keen ability and intense passion for planning and implementing successful marketing strategies and initiatives. She is a natural leader, and her organizational skills are exceptional. Simmi is a tremendous asset for Greenfire,” said Randolph.

In 2022, Simmi coordinated a presentation on the strategic initiatives of the company, complete with custom shirts delivered to each team member across the state.