Notable Women in Construction and Design: Lyn Falk

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 40

40 Undergrad degree/university: B.S degree in Interior Design with a minor in Related Art/UW-Madison

B.S degree in Interior Design with a minor in Related Art/UW-Madison Graduate degree/university: Completed coursework (business/accounting/marketing) and thesis for a Master's degree at UW-Madison . Did not get a degree.

Lyn Falk, founder and president of Milwaukee-based Retailworks Inc. and the LMF Group, is a registered interior designer, consumer behavior specialist, author and international speaker.

“Falk is passionate about independent businesses,” said Lisa Morgen, marketing and communications director at Retailworks, a commercial interior design, display and branding firm. “She has worked directly with thousands of business owners to strengthen and grow their brands, revitalize their storefronts and interiors and create exceptional customer experiences.

Falk has been a consultant with Main Street America for more than 20 years and has worked with business improvement districts, chambers, economic development professionals, and Main Street directors in more than 70 communities. For the past six years, she and her team have partnered with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. on its makeover programs, which are designed to revitalize small businesses and assist with economic development of the business district.

Falk has taught at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a frequent guest lecturer at Marquette University and UW-Milwaukee.