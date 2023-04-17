Notable Women in Construction and Design: Kris Bilty

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Number of years working in your current industry: 40

Undergrad degree/university: BA, BFA

Graduate degree/university: Southern Methodist University

Kris Bilty founded Elm Grove-based Renaissance Design & Renovation in 2009 with Jody Ryg.

According to former employee April Noelle Lyndon, Bilty’s approach to the business reflects architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s philosophy that “God is in the details.”

“Her passion and enthusiasm for good design is matched with the quality and refinement of the end result,” said painter Jennifer Weichelt of Sparrow Designs. “She knows how to resource and collaborate with creative people, allowing them to be a part of the process, resulting in exceptional and unique artistry.”

Other colleagues agree.

“(Bilty is) thorough, creative, organized, has excellent attention to detail and is responsive to customer needs and preferences,” said Laura Richter of Pieces into Place Organizing.

“Kris Bilty is a force of nature. As a woman in construction, she redefines the concept of perfection and quality along with her drive to create legacy additions to the homes that RDR touches,” said Bridget Lutz of Bella Tile and Stone.