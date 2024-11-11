Notable Veteran Executives: Ernie Litynski

U.S. Army Reserves, Major General, served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan

Ernie Litynski, president of West Allis-based RBP Chemical Technology has nearly 30 years of leadership and operations experience, acquired through serving in the U.S. Army and in the business world at General Electric, Master Lock and his own distribution and Lean Six Sigma consulting businesses.

At RBP, he co-leads with fellow veteran Dan Carey.

Litynski came to RBP in 2010 and is currently a major general in the U.S. Army Reserves as the commanding general for the 76th Operational Response Command in Fort Douglass, Utah.

He has served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning the Bronze Star. He often shares his personal experiences to help those dealing with PTSD, according to Jennifer Clement, strategic pursuits leader at CLA.

Litynski and Carey met 34 years ago in the same cadet company at West Point, where they graduated in 1994 and 1993, respectively. They both went on to earn an MBA from Marquette University.

Litynski and Carey support the Veterans Community Project’s initiative to build 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans and their families on Milwaukee’s northwest side, expected to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months.