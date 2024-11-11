Notable Veteran Executives: Dan Carey

U.S. Army, Captain

Dan Carey, executive vice president and principal at West Allis-based RBP Chemical Technology, is one of two West Point graduates who run RBP.

Carey and his business partner, Ernie Litynski, met 34 years ago when they were in the same cadet company at West Point, where they graduated in 1993 and 1994, respectively. They both went on to earn an MBA from Marquette University.

Today, Carey and Litynski provide strategic leadership and manage overall day-to-day operations at RBP, according to Jennifer Clement, strategic pursuits leader at CLA.

Carey is a former Army field artillery officer, serving at Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and in Kuwait. He is also the founder of the Whitefish Bay Memorial Day Ceremony.

Prior to joining RBP, Carey held positions with Glenn Rieder Inc., Master Lock and GE HealthCare.

Carey has served as a mentor for a number of veterans. He and Litynski support the Veterans Community Project’s initiative to build 40 “tiny homes” for homeless veterans and their families on Milwaukee’s northwest side, expected to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months.