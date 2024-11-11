Notable Veteran Executives: Carl Meredith

U.S. Army and Wisconsin National Guard, Colonel

Carl Meredith, dean of Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Business and Management Academic and Career Pathway, commands respect everywhere he goes, colleagues say.

Meredith, who has 35 years of experience in federal, public, private and nonprofit leadership, came to MATC in January 2017 as associate dean for the College of Business.

He became dean of the Business and Management Pathway in 2019.

Reaching the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army and Wisconsin National Guard, Meredith served as the chief executive and senior commanding officer of the Wisconsin Military Academy/426th Regiment Regional Training Institute at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. He currently serves as the general officer co-champion for diversity, equity and inclusion at the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. He also served as the National Guard Bureau’s Region 5 general officer co-champion representative for the Midwest seven-state region.

At MATC, Meredith has been instrumental in addressing equity gaps in the college’s accounting and business management programs, according to Mohammad Dakwar, vice president of learning at MATC.

“He has done extensive work to promote inclusive and proactive advising and has established a number of local and regional partnerships,” said Dakwar.