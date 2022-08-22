Notable Office and Operations Managers: Emily Ciliberto

Category: Notable Office and Operations Managers

Apachii Capital & Creative is a Milwaukee-based venture capital company that specializes in building e-commerce and digitally native vertical brand companies and products that can “scale fast and wide using creative marketing channels,” according to its website.

Apacchi is one of a family of brands owned by Snacktime Capital.

“Emily has been my operations director for years now,” said Josh Delaney, owner of Snacktime Capital. “She’s helped grow two companies that later went on to get acquired after she had helped create better systems within each. These businesses generated more than $30 million in revenue in a few short years under Emily’s operational direction.”

“She manages inventory, logistics, various supply chain vendors as well as executes tasks within the team,” said Delaney.

Ciliberto also worked for Delaney as operations director when he was CEO of St. Francis-based FAB Nutrition.