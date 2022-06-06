Notable LGBTQ Executives: Lael Atkins

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

As the vice president of supply chain at Colectivo Coffee Roasters, Lael Atkins has a hand in everything from sales support and warehouse oversight to fulfillment and product deliveries.

Atkins has helped to transform the culture at Colectivo. Diversity in hiring and building supportive teams are key priorities for her, said LaShonda Hill, vice president of human resources at Colectivo.

“While delivering quality products is the chief driver of her work, she knows that great coffee comes from engaged employees. That’s why she makes great strides to support her teammates in showing up to work as their true, authentic selves,” Hill said.

“Lael has had an immense impact on the culture at Colectivo from day one,” said Dan Hurdle, chief executive officer at Colectivo. “She is always pushing herself and those around her to be their best, and she hasn’t let the fact that she’s new to the organization keep her from championing diversity in our hiring process and finding ways to build a supportive culture for all.”