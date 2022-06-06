Notable LGBTQ Executives: Joshua Figurski

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 4

Bachelor of Business Administration / University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

A member of the Michael Best & Friedrich senior leadership team, Joshua Figurski leads operations for the firm’s intellectual property practice nationwide. His role includes strategizing around the group’s hiring and retention efforts.

His current area of focus is on broadening recruitment efforts to attract diverse talent in the patent engineering program.

Figurski is a participant in Michael Best’s MODEL Leader (Managed Outcomes: Developing Exceptional Leaders) program, which started in 2021. The program promotes collaborative problem solving. He is also a member of the firm’s Leaders, Engineers and Attorneys for Diversity (LEAD) group, which supports LGBTQ+ and ethnically diverse attorneys, professionals and their allies. As a senior member of the group, he provides mentorship to junior members.

“Josh’s leadership is evident in his dedicated work as the intellectual property practice group manager and as an inclusive role model for his fellow colleagues,” said Brad Kalscheur, partner at Michael Best.