Notable Leaders in Law: Jeff Billings

Jeff Billings, shareholder at Milwaukee-based Godfrey & Kahn, is admired by clients and colleagues alike for his strategic legal advice and smart, practical solutions to real world problems, according to fellow Godfrey & Kahn shareholder Brett Koeller.

“As a leader on Godfrey & Kahn’s estate planning team, Jeff dedicates his practice to crafting real estate planning solutions, including intergenerational wealth transfers, gifting strategies and charitable giving initiatives,“ Koeller said. “However, it is Jeff’s expertise in succession planning for generational family-owned businesses that distinguishes him.”

“Clients come to Jeff to safeguard their two most cherished assets: their family and their business. . . His understanding of family dynamics, and his business acumen are unique and invaluable,” said the firm’s managing partner Nic Wahl.

Billings is also involved as legal counsel and assistant secretary of the HAMP Foundation, Inc., a private foundation scholarship program for Milwaukee County high school students. He serves on the planned giving advisory council for the Medical College of Wisconsin and the board of directors for the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens.