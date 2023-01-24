Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Sadique Isahaku

Category: Notable Leaders in Higher Education

Number of years working in your current industry: 25

Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business Economics, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria-Nigeria Graduate degree/university: Master of Philosophy degree in Economic Planning and Community Development, University of Tromsø; Doctor of Philosophy degree in Pedagogy and Education Policy, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Sadique Isahaku, Ph.D., dean of Milwaukee Area Technical College’s General Education Academic & Career Pathway program, has focused much of his career on helping people in Wisconsin correctional facilities gain access to life-changing educational programs.

At MATC, he oversees all correctional education programs, including the Second Chance Pell Pilot Program, which provides funding for students to attend technical education classes while in prison.

“Dr. Isahaku is a trusted and respected leader who is valued for his ability to work effectively with diverse populations, his verbal communication skills, collegiality and his willingness to help and support others. He was instrumental in helping MATC become the first in Wisconsin to achieve experimental site status of the Second Chance Pell pilot program,” said Vicki Martin, president of MATC.

“Providing postsecondary education and training to incarcerated individuals has even higher returns than providing it to those who have been released,” Martin said. “In fact, more than 75% of Department of Corrections students participating in the Second Chance Pell program achieved academic honors.”