Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Peter Todd

With more than two decades in planning, design and construction, Peter Todd is considered a transformative figure in the real estate industry, according to Michael Streit, executive vice president of JLL.

As the vice president of construction at Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development since 2015, Todd has led the construction of multifamily and mixed-use projects encompassing 9.3 million square feet and 6,500 apartments in southeast Wisconsin, Madison and the Chicago suburbs. He also has worked in the health care and higher education sectors, where he has overseen the development and renovation of 2.5 million square feet of facilities.

One of Todd’s achievements is the establishment and leadership of the Fiduciary construction team, Streit said.

“The construction team that Todd created allowed Fiduciary to thrive in the face of the COVID pandemic,” said Streit. “The team delivered several hundred million dollars of development all on time and within budget through this once in a lifetime unprecedented disruption.”

Todd has received the Joseph J. Jacobs Master Builder Award and a place on the Engineering News Record’s “Top 20 Under 40” list.