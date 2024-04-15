Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Mike Vogel

With a career spanning nearly 30 years, Mike Vogel has demonstrated leadership in the field of structural engineering, contributing to some of Wisconsin’s most iconic landmarks as senior structural engineer at Milwaukee-based engineering firm GRAEF.

Vogel has been involved in the development and enhancement of iconic sports arenas, including American Family Field and Lambeau Field, and numerous other notable projects, including the Resch Expo Center in Ashwaubenon, Milwaukee Bucks 5th Street Parking Structure and Training Center, Meritus RICU in Maryland and Marquette University’s O’Brien Hall, which houses the College of Business Administration.

Recently, Vogel has led the structural engineering efforts for the Baird Center expansion in downtown Milwaukee. As the lead structural engineer, he has collaborated with architects, owners and other project stakeholders. Vogel also heads up the company’s GRAEFaccelerāte process.

Vogel earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marquette University, where he has also served as an adjunct professor of structural steel design.