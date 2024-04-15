Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Brian Endres

Brian Endres, vice president at Waukesha-based Walbec Group is a veteran team member, having started as a project manager in 1997. He currently serves as the vice president of manufacturing, overseeing the operations of Walbec’s 100-plus mines throughout the Midwest.

Endres has a history of leadership in the construction industry, having served as the former chairman of the National Asphalt Pavement Association’s IMPACT Leadership Group, past president and executive committee member of the Wisconsin Asphalt Paving Association, and former board member of the Aggregate Producers of Wisconsin.

He also is the president of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association board of directors and vice chairman of the National Asphalt Pavement Association’s Pavement Economic Committee.

Endres is also involved in several civic organizations, including City Forward Collective, a team of school leaders, educators and advocates working together to eliminate inequity by improving education opportunities in the city of Milwaukee.

He has also been a big brother for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Milwaukee for more than 10 years.