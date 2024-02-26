Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys: Thomas Miller

For 31 years, Thomas Miller, an equity partner at Husch Blackwell LLP in Milwaukee, has played a significant role in helping companies protect intellectual property assets and has also played a role in leading and mentoring younger attorneys, according to colleagues.

“Throughout his career he has demonstrated effective leadership abilities by serving as chair of a large intellectual property practice group as well as serving on the management committee of a law firm with nearly 300 attorneys,” said Rebecca Mitich, managing partner at Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee office.

“He brings a business-centered approach to his work, which has led him to work on numerous M&A transactions,” Mitich added. “One notable deal in which Tom’s experience of building and managing large IP portfolios played a significant role was Oracle’s acquisition of Textura Corp.”

Miller currently serves on the board of directors of J.J. Keller & Associates and from 2020-2021 served on the board of directors of Lex Mundi, a global network of independent law firms.