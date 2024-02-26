Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys: Michael Gratz

Michael Gratz, shareholder and founding member of Milwaukee-based Boyle Fredrickson, provides counsel to a range of clients, from billion-dollar international corporations to startup entrepreneurs.

Gratz recently guided one family-owned business through an acquisition process, providing assistance to the business in cataloging and providing a valuation for their intellectual property portfolio with more than 1,300 global patent, trademark and copyright assets. The business sold in October 2023 for $303 million.

He also recently served as lead intellectual property and software licensing counsel for a client in the health care industry merging with another health care provider. The combined organization will be one of the largest health care providers in Wisconsin.

In 2023, Gratz helped negotiate software and data analytics development and license agreements for a client. In this effort, he also developed a strategy for the client to deal with its expanded data centers and ever-evolving cybersecurity threats.

As vice president of the Boyle Fredrickson board of directors, Gratz established the firm’s formal associate mentoring program. He currently provides work for and mentors three of the firm’s junior attorneys.