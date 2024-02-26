Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys: Joe Kuborn

Joseph Kuborn is a registered patent attorney and partner at Milwaukee-based Andrus Intellectual Property Law. He focuses his practice on domestic and international patent and trademark prosecution and strategic analysis related to product development and discoveries.

He is experienced in the areas of intellectual property enforcement and infringement studies and has worked with a variety of technologies, including medical devices, medical monitoring technologies and equipment, RF technology, wireless communication devices and process equipment.

“Since 2001, Joe has been our invaluable intellectual property attorney, collaborating on over two dozen patents,” said Jim Zaiser, president and chief executive officer of Waukesha-based Hydro-Thermal Corp. “His expertise has been pivotal in defining prior art, ensuring uniqueness, and successfully filing patents globally. Joe’s clear communication, friendly approach and partnership with Andrus Law underscore his exceptional contribution. His legal acumen and collaborative spirit have added immeasurable value to Hydro-Thermal.”

Kuborn is a member of the American Bar Association’s intellectual property law section, the American Intellectual Property Law Association, the Wisconsin Intellectual Property Law Association and the Milwaukee Bar Association.