Notable Food and Beverage Executives: Paul Bartolotta

Category: Notable Food and Beverage Executives

Notable Food and Beverage Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 40

40 Undergrad degree/university: The Restaurant and Hotel Management Program at Milwaukee Area Technical College

Over the past 18 months, chef Paul Bartolotta has led The Bartolotta Restaurants through the COVID-19 pandemic — a challenging time for the industry — by navigating the reopening of more than a dozen restaurant and catering venues, while continually adapting to change.

Bartolotta has worked to turn the challenge into an opportunity, welcoming back former team members while adding new roles to help grow the organization.

Over the past two years, he and his team have worked to reimagine menus with the reopening of restaurants such as Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant, Lake Park Bistro and Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993.

The Bartolotta organization has also continued to support the Milwaukee community and has partnered with numerous organizations, including the Wisconsin Humane Society and Discovery World, with the goal of supporting the community. Bartolotta serves on the board of directors of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, the Kitchen Cabinet and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.