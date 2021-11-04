Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders: Tom Irgens

Category: Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 12

12 Undergrad degree/university: BA History / Kenyon College

BA History / Kenyon College Graduate degree/university: MBA / University of Wisconsin

Tom Irgens pursues important deals that will have a long-term impact on the local real estate landscape, with an approach that can be described as careful, cautious, optimistic and relentless, according colleague Steve Palec.

The son of the firm’s founder, Mark Irgens, Tom Irgens is primarily responsible for two notable development projects, in particular: The Corridor, a 66-acre master-planned, mixed-use development in Brookfield; and the UWM Innovation Campus in Wauwatosa.

He leads in a manner that is both “methodical and supportive of his team,” said Palec, chief marketing officer for Irgens.

“He’s a smart, talented leader who will continue to grow and make his mark on commercial real estate in Wisconsin and beyond,” Palec said.

Irgens is also active in the community, participating in the United Way and many real estate industry organizations.

“He’s a busy new dad but also finds time to serve as a board member for Downtown BID #21 and as a trustee for the Milwaukee Rep,” Palec said.