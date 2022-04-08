Notable Commercial Banking Leaders: Daniel Schwind

Category: Notable Commercial Banking Leaders

Undergrad degree/university: University of Phoenix

Dan Schwind, vice president of community banking at Town Bank, has worked with a number of clients to resolve unusual business financing issues.

He works to provide clients with a single point of contact to take care of financial needs, including mortgage and business loans, investments and retirement.

“He has arranged meetings with my clients to help successfully launch business enterprises where other banks passed on the opportunity to assist,” said Michael Sargent, owner of Tax Management and Financial Horizons.

Schwind also is a board member of the Greater Menomonee Falls Foundation, the Menomonee Falls Food Pantry and the Chamber of Greater Menomonee Falls & Sussex, and is the president of the Optimist Club of Menomonee Falls. The Optimist Club is partnering with the Village of Menomonee Falls for the capital campaign to raise funds for the next phase of the Village Park project.