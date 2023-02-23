Notable BIPOC Executives: Sheldon Cuffie

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Notable BIPOC Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 24

24 Undergrad degree/university: Concordia University, Milwaukee WI, BA-Management and Communications

Concordia University, Milwaukee WI, BA-Management and Communications Graduate degree/university: Quinnipiac University, Hamden, CT, MS-Organizational Leadership

Sheldon Cuffie, vice president and chief information officer for American Family Insurance, has worked his way up from IT analyst to corporate executive and is now a leader in enterprise architecture, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Cuffie, who is based out of his hometown of Milwaukee, has been a featured speaker at numerous technology conferences including RSAC Executive Security Action Forum, Wisconsin IT Symposium, Evanta Global CISO Conference, and keynote for the 2023 STEM Forward celebration of STEM.

He and his wife, Celeste, created the Jonathan Cuffie and Thomas Stevens Endowment at Concordia University to address disparity gaps in STEM education and provide financial support to students of color in STEM, nursing or construction trades programs.

Cuffie serves as a board member for United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, UW Hospital System and Greater Mt. Sinai Church, where he’s a minister.

He is also a former board member of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and the Milwaukee Urban League and is leading an American Family partnership with Amazon Web Services that includes an initiative to help build a robust tech ecosystem in southeastern Wisconsin.