Northwestern Mutual tops $2 trillion in life insurance for policyowners

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons. Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC
Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons. Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC
Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual this week announced its 2020 results, reporting new company records in revenue, total surplus, total company assets, client investment assets, total dividend payout, new clients and new financial professionals. The company said…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display