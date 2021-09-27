Northwestern Mutual to provide more than $3 Million in education grants throughout Milwaukee

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual, through its foundation, today announced more than $3 million in grants to educational programs, nonprofits and local schools.

The company said the grants support its long-term focus on investing in high-quality education in southeast Wisconsin, contributions that have exceeded $50 million over the past 25 years.

“We have a core belief that access to a quality education, influential mentors and consistent career preparation lay the groundwork for a strong community and are crucial to life-long success,” said Ray Manista, executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer at Northwestern Mutual, where he leads law and public affairs, including oversight of strategic philanthropy. “These grants will help bridge the social, economic and racial gaps facing far too many students in our community, helping them achieve their full educational potential.”

The education grants announced by Northwestern Mutual today include:

$500,000 to the Milwaukee Academy of Science over three years to support an expansion of four high school classrooms, four middle school classrooms, three multi-purpose science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) labs, interactive and modernized technology and increased computer bandwidth capacity. The expansion will also improve the school’s athletic facilities by adding a second 6,700-square-foot gymnasium. The school recently announced a capital campaign for a building expansion that will add seats for an additional 250 students by 2024.

A nearly $700,000 grant to Milwaukee Area Technical College, over four years to support dedicated advising, scholarship funding and marketing for IT careers.

Other grants will support almost 40 Milwaukee-based schools and nonprofits, spanning from early childhood education to post-secondary completion.