Northwestern Mutual to add public convenience store to downtown campus

An open-to-the-public convenience store with a beverage bar, sandwich spot and bakery counter is planned for the ground floor of Northwestern Mutual‘s Tower and Commons building on its downtown Milwaukee headquarters campus.

The financial services company also plans to move the Starbucks cafe in the building to add a public entrance and an outdoor patio.

The 4,090-square-foot convenience store will be located on the first floor of the 32-story office tower, which is between East Mason Street and East Wisconsin Avenue just west of North Prospect Avenue.

The store will serve company employees but will be open to the public through a Mason Street entrance, according to a Thursday announcement.

It will include snacks, grab-and-go food items, beverages, household items and gifts, “while also providing a meeting and collaboration space,” a company statement said

The store, to open in late fall, will have a beverage bar featuring juice, smoothies, and coffee, and a bakery counter.

The Starbucks at the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons building will move to the east side of the building on the corner of Mason Street and Prospect Avenue, where Northwestern Mutual Credit Union is currently located.

Northwestern Mutual will add a public entrance and an outdoor patio for the Starbucks. The current Starbucks is open to the public, but guests have to enter through the company’s lobby.