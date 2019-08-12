Northwestern Mutual names new chief information officer

Former Express Scripts COO to head tech organization at Milwaukee-based life insurance company

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Neal Sample

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual has named Neal Sample as its chief information officer.

Sample was previously chief operating officer of Express Scripts, a St. Louis-based Cigna affiliate. Previously, he was president of enterprise growth at American Express. Earlier in his career, he led technology development and organizations at Yahoo! and eBay.

“With his extensive technology management experience and R&D background, Neal is an excellent fit for our chief information officer role,” said John Schlifske, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Northwestern Mutual. “Neal’s leadership and skill set will have a significant impact as we continue our digital transformation and create a leading digital experience for our clients and advisors.”

Sample will head the technology organization at Northwestern Mutual and be responsible for leading the company’s major technology systems and further developing its financial planning digital platforms.

Northwestern Mutual, a Fortune 500 firm that offers life insurance and financial planning services via independent financial advisors, has $72.2 billion in assets and $28.5 billion in revenues.

 

