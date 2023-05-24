Northwestern Mutual Foundation donates nearly $3 million to Milwaukee cultural organizations

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation announced this week nearly $3 million in grants that will go toward helping increase community access to Milwaukee’s leading cultural destinations and attractions.

The grants will be used to provide residents and visitors equal and affordable access to the city’s top attractions by meeting spatial, social and economic aspects of inclusion.

“Milwaukee is home to many iconic destinations and attractions that make our city a cultural hub for residents and visitors,” said Steven Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “We have a longstanding commitment to the city of Milwaukee and its people, and we’re proud to partner with many great local organizations that share our vision in ensuring equal access to these experiences.”

Grant recipients include:

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum : Funding will support the museum’s Community Access Days program, which provides free, extended admission to all children and families.

: Funding will support the museum’s Community Access Days program, which provides free, extended admission to all children and families. Discovery World : Funding will support education outreach and field trips for more than 2,000 Milwaukee students.

: Funding will support education outreach and field trips for more than 2,000 Milwaukee students. Marcus Center for the Performing Arts : Funding will support several outreach programs including Opening Our Doors and Neighborhood Nights.

: Funding will support several outreach programs including Opening Our Doors and Neighborhood Nights. Summerfest : Grants will support the “Make A Child Smile Day” promotion and the free Sunday Family Fun Day events.

: Grants will support the “Make A Child Smile Day” promotion and the free Sunday Family Fun Day events. United Performing Arts Fund : Grants will help support local performing arts groups.

: Grants will help support local performing arts groups. Zoological Society of Milwaukee: Free zoo access to over 28,000 children and families in Milwaukee will be provided. Access MKE Zoo will also build on its pilot program.

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is also supporting the Milwaukee Public Museum‘s “Wisconsin Wonders” capital campaign. Northwestern Mutual’s investment will support construction of the new museum in downtown Milwaukee.