Northwestern Mutual commits $2 million to Milwaukee neighborhood organizations

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is awarding $2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations serving Milwaukee’s Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods.

The Milwaukee-based life insurance company has made targeted investments in those three neighborhoods totaling $26 million since 2013.

“Supporting neighborhoods in achieving community-driven change is key to addressing deep-rooted challenges and building a stronger city one block, one resident at a time,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Our commitment to our diverse neighborhoods, which began more than seven years ago, is grounded in the belief that improving the quality of life for all Milwaukee residents will produce a positive and lasting impact.”

Using a Building Neighborhood Capacity approach to its investment, the company has designated three nonprofits as neighborhood “anchor” organizations to lead revitalization efforts in each community. They include the Dominican Center, which works with Amani residents in the areas of adult education, housing and building neighborhood capacity; Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, which works to increase civic engagement, safety and placemaking, connectedness and cultural vibrance, intergenerational wealth and opportunity, and health and wellness; and Milwaukee Christian Center, a multi-service organization focused on housing, youth development, older adults and food security in the Muskego Way neighborhood.

Northwestern Mutual recently funded updates to each organization’s revitalization plans, which involved pairing each organization with a technical assistance provider and connecting them with resources for data, research and communications support.

“Community-led change takes time, as well as capacity,” said Danell Cross, executive director of Metcalfe Park Community Bridges. “With Northwestern Mutual’s partnership, we’ve seen tremendous growth within our organization. This support has helped us to continue making real progress toward our goals.”

Other organizations receiving support in this round of grants include: