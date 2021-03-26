Northwestern Mutual backs COVID-19 vaccination sites in two Milwaukee neighborhoods

Northwestern Mutual announced it will fund mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites in two Milwaukee neighborhoods where community leaders say vaccine access is limited.

The Milwaukee-based life insurance company will support about 7,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in the Amani and Metcalfe Park neighborhoods, through a partnership with the city’s health department.

Northwestern Mutual said it worked with the city to identify the two northwest side neighborhoods as high-priority areas where residents have been most affected by COVID-19.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the Black community has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “We are committed to increasing equitable access to the vaccine and removing obstacles for those in underserved communities, moving Milwaukee forward toward growth and recovery.”

The vaccination clinics will be held at COA Youth & Family Centers, 2320 W. Burleigh St., and the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W Center St. Each location will host five first- and second-dose clinics for residents who meet eligibility requirements beginning Saturday. Dominican Center and Metcalfe Park Community Bridges will provide information to residents on how to register.

“Prior to the creation of these sites, there were very few accessible options for our residents to receive the vaccine, or even find information about their options. We’re thankful for the collaboration of this group for connecting our residents with access to critical medical care during a time it is needed most,” said Danell Cross, executive director of Metcalfe Park Community Bridges.

Northwestern Mutual said the clinics are aimed at narrowing the COVID-19 vaccination gap among Black Milwaukee residents. As of this week, less than 11% of the doses administered have gone to Black residents, though they make up 27% of the population.

The company has made targeted investments totaling $26 million in the Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods since 2013. Earlier in the pandemic, the company gave $45,000 to neighborhood groups Metcalfe Community Bridges, Dominican Center and Milwaukee Christian Center to provide essential supplies.

“As we work to bridge the vaccine disparities in Milwaukee, partnerships are vitally important. The support from the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is a stride forward in advancing vaccine equity here,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “Churches, community groups, health care providers, and government agencies all play important roles, and the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is a big part of the work that’s underway. I am grateful for the assistance.”

Last week, the city health department launched walk-up vaccination clinics at North Division High School and South Division High School to provide vaccines to residents of 10 specific Milwaukee zip codes: 53204, 53205, 53206, 53209, 53215, 53216, 53218, 53223, 53224 and 53233.

Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward also will soon have another community vaccination site. Pick ‘n Save announced Friday it’s launching a clinic at the Summerfest Guest Services building at Henry Maier Festival Park, beginning March 30. The clinic will offer vaccinations twice a week, by appointment, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information is available at picknsave.com/covidvaccine.

