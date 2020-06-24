Northridge Mall owner appealing court decision to raze buildings

City first ordered mall buildings to come down in April 2019

By
Alex Zank
-
The former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's northwest side.
The owner of the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side is appealing a judge's decision that the buildings be demolished. The former mall buildings, located northwest of West Brown Deer Road and North…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display