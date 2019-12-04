North Shore Healthcare acquires 22 senior living facilities

Glendale-based North Shore Healthcare has acquired 21 former Atrium Health & Senior Living facilities in Wisconsin and a facility in Michigan.

The acquisition grows North Shore Healthcare’s portfolio from 49 to 71 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The facilities, which were previously operated by Little Falls, New Jersey-based Atrium, went into receivership in September 2018. They include 16 skilled nursing facilities and six assisted living facilities. All will operate under new names and North Shore Healthcare’s branding.

North Shore currently operates 21 facilities in southeastern Wisconsin and has locations in the northern, central and southwestern part of the state.

The newly-acquired facilities are located in Shawano, Ellsworth, Two Rivers, New Holstein, Kewaunee, Lancaster, Little Chute, Marshfield, Menominee, Mineral Point, Plymouth, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Williams Bay.

Most employees were retained in the ownership transition, according to a North Shore Healthcare spokeswoman.

“We are proud to welcome these new centers into our family,” said David Mills, chief executive officer of North Shore Healthcare. “The passion that these teams put into the care and services they provide is exemplary. With this acquisition we have the unique opportunity to serve residents in communities new to North Shore, as well as develop synergistic relationships between our new and existing locations. Here we can provide resources and programs that benefit residents and their families, our employees, and our acute care and ancillary partners.”

In late 2017, North Shore took over management of 28 long-term care facilities in Wisconsin that were previously managed by Fortis Management Group. The facilities included 10 locations in southeastern Wisconsin.

A recent BizTimes cover story explored the challenges facing the long-term care industry that have prompted several nursing home closures in Wisconsin in recent years.