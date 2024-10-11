North Shore Bank to close one of its Kenosha branches, Starbucks to open in its place

The North Shore Bank branch at 6909 Green Bay Road in Kenosha will close in spring of 2025. The 4,200-square foot building will undergo a $750,000 remodel to become the seventh Starbucks location in Kenosha County. The Kenosha City Planning Commission approved the proposal on Thursday evening at a public meeting.

Brookfield-based North Shore Bank has 20 locations in southeastern Wisconsin. Two other Kenosha North Shore Bank branch locations, at 5117 Green Bay Road and 3315 80th St., will absorb business and staff from the 6909 Green Bay Road branch closure, according to Susan Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at North Shore Bank.

Kenosha-based Lake to Lake Realty has also occupied a space at 6906 Green Bay Road in the same building for 10 years, but has recently moved to its new location at 6503 39th Avenue because of the new development, according to Nick Wipper, realtor at Lake to Lake.

Starbucks will utilize the building’s existing drive-thru but will remove the multi-lane canopy used by the bank, according to documents submitted to the city.

A floral mural will also be featured on the back of the building.

No timeline has been set for construction yet.