Nonprofit Spotlight: Curative Care Network Inc.

1000 N. 92nd St., Wauwatosa 414-259-1414 | Curative.org Facebook: facebook.com/CurativeCareWI Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/curative-care-network Instagram: @curative_care_wi | X: @CurativeCareWI Year founded: 1919 Mission statement: Curative Care Network improves the function and quality of life for persons with disabilities or limiting conditions through high-quality care and services. Primary focus: Curative Care Network is a leading community resource that