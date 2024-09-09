Nonprofit Spotlight: Curative Care Network Inc.

1000 N. 92nd St., Wauwatosa
414-259-1414 | Curative.org
Facebook: facebook.com/CurativeCareWI
Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/curative-care-network
Instagram: @curative_care_wi | X: @CurativeCareWI
Year founded: 1919
Mission statement: Curative Care Network improves the function and quality of life for persons with disabilities or limiting conditions through high-quality care and services.
Primary focus: Curative Care Network is a leading community resource that provides high-quality services to children and adults with disabilities or limiting conditions at community-based sites and natural settings in Milwaukee and surrounding counties. Our programs include:
- Birth to three - an early intervention program providing children with special needs assistance with movement, language, feeding/eating and/or talking.
- Children’s long-term support – serves children with physical, developmental or emotional disabilities by acting as advocates for the child and their families.
- Adult day services – provides adults with disabilities or limiting conditions fun activities and community outings based on their personal abilities, interests and goals.
- Curative New Berlin Therapies – a certified rehabilitation agency that provides pediatric outpatient therapy.
Number of employees: 230+
Key donors: Curative is proud to partner with the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County as well as with Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services to provide their mission-driven work.
Executive leadership: Joy Gravos, president and CEO; Maureen Hodgden, executive director of operations and talent management; John Milazzo, director of information technology; David Kordich, director of quality and analytics.
Board of directors: Matthew McBurney, chairperson; Jenny Hart, first vice chairperson; Joy Gravos, president; Dan Brenton, treasurer; Marita Stollenwerk, secretary; Steven Barney, director emeritus; members Stephanie Derks, Corey Radulovich, Tom Nackers, Susan O’Connell, and Ryan Parsons.
Is the organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes
Roles it’s looking to fill: Board members with a desire to support a long-standing community organization, focused on helping people thrive.
Ways the business community can help: Support through volunteering and donations, including sponsorship of our 105th Anniversary Gala.
Key fundraising events: 105th Anniversary Gala – Nov. 7, 2024