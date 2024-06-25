Nonprofit Spotlight: Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement Inc.

803 W. Wells St. - Central Library Building
Milwaukee, WI 53233
414-286-3039 | ablenow.org
Facebook: facebook.com/ablenow.org/
Year founded:
1965
Mission statement:
To provide alternative ways for people with print disabilities to read.
Primary focus:
ABLE believes that print should be accessible to everyone, including people who are blind, visually impaired or print disabled. With the assistance of highly skilled volunteers, we transcribe print materials for children and adults into high-quality braille, audio and tactile formats to enhance literacy, dignity, productivity and independence.
Number of employees:
11
Key donors:
ABLE is funded by foundations, corporations, civic groups and individuals that share our vision that everyone should have access to the printed word.
Executive leadership:
Cheryl Orgas, executive director
Board of directors:
Michelle Gran, president, Marquette University
Erica Reib, vice president, O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing S.C.
Brian Mason, secretary, Northwestern Mutual
Robert Watson, treasurer, Wipfli LLP
Members:
Guadalupe Creapeau, Sarah Heesen, XinJu Hippe, Stephanie Holt, Ann Johnston, Kathy Kerrigan, Elliott King, Dawn Koceja, Dale Kuehn, ex-officio - Zarina Mohd Shah, Jennifer Wenzel
Is the organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term?
Yes
What roles is it looking to fill?
Legal, human resources, board development, fund development
Ways the business community can help:
Event sponsorship, donations and corporate giving.
Key fundraising events:
Annual Volunteer Awards Luncheon & Benefit – Oct. 24, 2024