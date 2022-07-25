Nonprofit spotlight: American Heart Association – Wisconsin

1555 N. River Center Drive, Suite 211, Milwaukee, WI, 53212 heart.org Facebook: American Heart Association-Wisconsin Twitter: @AHAWisconsin | Instagram: ahawisconsin Year founded: 1924 Mission statement: To be a relentless force for a world of longer,…

1555 N. River Center Drive, Suite 211, Milwaukee, WI, 53212 heart.org Facebook: American Heart Association-Wisconsin Twitter: @AHAWisconsin | Instagram: ahawisconsin

Year founded: 1924

Mission statement: To be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: Every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life. As champions for heart equity, by 2024, the association will advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to health care access and quality.

Executive leadership: Katie Connolly, executive director

Board of directors: Erin Lenzow, chair; Dr. Tom Wozniak, president

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? No

Key fundraising events: Heart Challenge; Heart of Milwaukee Heart and Stroke Ball; Go Red for Women; Hard Hats With Heart; Heart and Stroke Walk

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: We are making a strong push to recruit volunteers for all our events. The next one is the 2022 Heart and Stroke Walk, Sept. 24 on the Milwaukee Lakefront. We need volunteers Sept. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. for set up and from 6 a.m. to noon the day of the event. For more details and to sign up, contact Dawn Lessard, administrative associate, at Dawn.Lessard@heart.org.

“Volunteers are so vitally important to our organization and to continuing to spread our mission,” said executive director Katie Connolly. “We have many opportunities for people who want to give back to the community. We count on that participation and are so thankful to those who help us out. The upcoming Heart and Stroke Walk is an amazing event on the beautiful Milwaukee Lakefront. We look forward to seeing everyone there Sept. 24.”