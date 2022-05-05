Nonprofit spotlight: Acts Housing

Acts Housing

2414 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, 53205

(414) 933-2215 | actshousing.org

Facebook: Facebook.com/actshousing | Twitter: @ACTSHousing

Year founded: 1995

Mission statement: Acts Housing provides access to housing stability and maximum family independence through homeownership. It’s a one-stop shop for homeownership, surrounding a family with a team of coaches that provides them with timely and individualized guidance throughout their homeownership journey.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: There is tremendous strength in families, especially those who work hard and live on modest incomes. However, these families have traditionally been locked out of the home-buying market and, therefore, been denied the safety, affordability and stability a home can provide. Countless families are spending an unsustainable portion of their incomes on unsafe, unsanitary rental units. These rental situations can easily lead to eviction or constant relocation.

Acts Housing partners with families faced with barriers to homeownership and helps them overcome these barriers and improve their lives through sustainable homeownership. As these families improve their homes and become leaders on their blocks, their neighborhoods improve.

Number of employees at this location: 26

Key donors: Kohl’s Corp., Zilber Family Foundation, Advocate Aurora Health, U.S. Bank, The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation

Executive leadership: Michael Gosman, president and chief executive officer; Dorothy York, chief operating officer; Kelly Andrew, chief development and marketing officer

Board of directors: John Beagle, Pam Evason, Anthony Franda, Kristen Gagliano, Doug Howe, Anthony McHenry, Victoria Navarro, Marc Perry, Heather Ramirez, Joe Schlidt, Christopher Schreiber, Allison Steinhafel, John Syburg, Oscar Tovar, Joshua Yamat, Michael Zimmerman

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? We are always looking for board members.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: Sponsorship, advocacy and referrals

Key fundraising events: Longest Neighborhood Table – Sept. 14, in the Deer District, downtown Milwaukee.