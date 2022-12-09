Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: United for Waukesha Community Fund

The United for Waukesha Community Fund was formed in 2021 to support the victims and families impacted by the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre and to help the community heal. A partnership between United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the Waukesha County Community Foundation, the fund has raised over $6 million

A partnership between United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the Waukesha County Community Foundation, the fund has raised over $6 million from donors in all 50 states and 18 countries, along with matching gifts from local organizations and community foundations. To date, proceeds from the fund have assisted 560 individuals.

“While the tragedy was undoubtedly one of the darkest moments our community has experienced, the aftermath demonstrated the outstanding generosity and caring of our neighbors, family and friends,” said Dan Herda, director of communications for United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

“What happened is not going to define our community. It is the response to what happened that will define our community. We are a community committed to caring for each other.”

– Melissa Baxter, president, Waukesha County Community Foundation