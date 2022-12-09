Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: United for Waukesha Community Fund

2022 Nonprofit Excellence Awards

By
-
Amy Lindner, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and Melissa Baxter
Amy Lindner, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and Melissa Baxter Credit: Jake Hill

The United for Waukesha Community Fund was formed in 2021 to support the victims and families impacted by the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre and to help the community heal.  A partnership between United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the Waukesha County Community Foundation, the fund has raised over $6 million

