Nonprofit Acts Housing to move its office downtown

Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization Acts Housing
plans to move its office from the Midtown neighborhood on the city's near northwest side to downtown.
The organization says it has outgrown its current office space and will relocate next month to MGIC's corporate headquarters at 270 E. Kilbourn Ave.
Acts Housing has been based at 2414 W. Vliet St. since 2014, when the nonprofit had fewer than 10 employees. Acts Housing's staff has since grown to 50 employees.
The organization will move into its new fully-furnished, 16,000-square-foot space at MGIC's downtown headquarters in mid-November, according to the nonprofit's Tuesday news release.
“To say we've outgrown our current home would be an understatement,” Acts Housing president and chief executive officer Michael Gosman said in the news release. “From this building, we helped 1,700 families become homeowners, partnered with more than 250 families to reclaim distressed properties, and invested more than $200 million back into the Milwaukee community.”
This move contributes to Acts Housing's relationship with MGIC
, a mortgage insurance company. MGIC provides in-kind, financial, technical and strategic support, according to the news release. MGIC CEO Tim Mattke
, who serves on Acts Housing's board of directors, said that MGIC is "energized at this opportunity to further support Acts' mission and work."
Gosman said Acts Housing hopes to sell its Vliet Street building to a "mission-aligned partner."
"The best part is we will invest the proceeds of the sale back into Acts Lending so we can help more families purchase and repair homes," Gosman said.
Acts Housing's office at 2414 W. Vliet St.