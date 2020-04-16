Nominations sought for Notable Women in Construction & Design feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Construction & Design feature. Profiles of those selected which will appear in the May 25 edition of the magazine.

The deadline to submit nominations is May 1. Click here for more information and to submit a nomination.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.

