People in the News

Nominations sought for Notable Leaders in Law feature

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Last updated

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Leaders in Law feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Leaders in Law in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, April 12.

Nominated attorneys must practice in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a senior level role at their law firm and have been practicing for 5 or more years.

Nominations should show nominee’s measurable specific impact on the cases they have handled and the clients they have served.

Nominees also should have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other attorneys and/or performed pro bono work.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the May 20, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Leaders in Law is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

