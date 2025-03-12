Nominations sought for Nonprofit Excellence Awards

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its 12th annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program, which will feature a new award category for “Innovation in Education.”

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards recognize southeastern Wisconsin’s top philanthropists, nonprofit organizations, educators and leaders. Click here to submit a nomination. The nomination deadline is April 18.

Winners will be recognized at the Nonprofit Excellence Awards program on July 24, starting at 2:30 p.m., at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards are broken down into two main sections: corporate citizenship and nonprofit.

Here are the Corporate Citizenship Award categories:

Corporate Volunteer of the Year: This award is given to a for-profit non-executive volunteer who demonstrates outstanding dedication to a nonprofit or multiple nonprofit organizations. Active volunteerism can be ongoing or linked to a specific single project or cause.

In-Kind Supporter: This award is given to a professional or company that provides in-kind support to single or multiple nonprofit organizations through any type of non-financial contributions.

Next Generation Leadership: This award is given to for-profit, (under 40 year-old) executive who demonstrates leadership and significant contributions to single or multiple nonprofit organizations through active leadership on a board and/or strategic management/guidance.

Corporate Citizen of the Year: This award is given to a for-profit organization in recognition of its impact to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions and collective efforts to promote, encourage and organize fundraising efforts and company-sponsored programs and/or events engaging employees to participate in volunteerism.

Lifetime Achievement Award: This award is given to a philanthropic member of the southeastern Wisconsin business community who for many years has provided significant support (financial or otherwise) for area nonprofit organizations.

Click here to submit a nomination for a Corporate Citizenship Award.

Here are the Nonprofit Award categories:

Social Enterprise: This award recognizes a nonprofit organization that demonstrates creative application of the principles of social enterprise in the operation and funding of the organization.

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: This award recognizes a collaborative project that encompasses developed collaborative relationships with other nonprofit organizations, engagement of multiple stakeholders within the community being served and innovation in approaching a community problem or issue and have leveraged these relationships to make an even more meaningful impact in the community. Note: since this award recognizes a project that may involve multiple organizations or individuals, it may be “awarded” to more than one part of the project in recognition of their contributions.

Nonprofit Executive of the Year: This award is given to a nonprofit leader who demonstrates vision and innovation in advancing the mission of the nonprofit, extensive involvement in a nonprofit and/or creativity in bringing new resources and opportunities to the nonprofit.

Nonprofit (Organization) of the Year: This award is given to a nonprofit organization (not an individual) in recognition for creativity and innovation in building a sustainable organization, excellence in teamwork and an outstanding dedication to the organization’s mission in the community and organizational excellence in management and operations. This award is broken down into two subcategories:

Large (operating budget $3 million and above)

(operating budget $3 million and above) Small (operating budget under $3 million)

Innovation in Education (new in 2025): Awarded to an initiative or program at a K-12 school, college or university that demonstrates a unique approach to helping prepare the next generation of talent for success in the workforce and in life, with an emphasis placed on innovative ideas and demonstrated outcomes.

Click here to submit a nomination for a Nonprofit Award.