New York IT services company to double supply of local tech talent in 2021

New York-based Genesis10 is helping Wisconsin build its tech talent pipeline through its local programing, which has supplied Milwaukee and Madison-area employers with 150 trained software developers since launching in 2020.

Last year, Genesis10 brought its national Dev10 program to Milwaukee and Madison in collaboration with the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition to produce more developers in the metro area.

Now the information technology services and consultant company is expanding its Dev10 Talent Creation Program, which Genesis10 expects will help double its supply of tech talent in Wisconsin to 300 in 2021.

The new track trains Dev10 associates in data literacy, data analysis, data visualization, advanced Python and data engineering. Of the 300 trained through Genesis10 programs, the company expects one-third to be Dev10 graduates, said Jennifer Turnquist, Dev10 client director.

“With the support of organizations in the greater Milwaukee region that have already seen success leveraging the Dev10 program for Java resources, the first data professional graduates will enter the market in Q2 of 2021,” Turnquist said in a statement.

Genesis10 is also a tech staffing firm – in addition to hiring trainees as full-time Genesis10 consultants, Genesis 10 graduates are hired by other companies in industries like banking and financial services, manufacturing, health care and retail.

Turnquist says the company has a history in Milwaukee – Genesis10 has worked with local employers including Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and Johnson Controls for over 20 years, Turnquist added.

“For us, (Milwaukee) was the perfect place where we had the right kind of companies that need these resources,” Turnquist said. “What we have found is that once we opened our search for candidates outside of those traditional computer science graduates, there’s a tremendous amount of talent in Milwaukee.”