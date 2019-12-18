New North Shore business chamber launching

A new chamber organization for businesses in Milwaukee’s North Shore communities will launch in January.

The Glendale-Area Business Association is designed to serve Bayside, Brown Deer, Fox Point, Glendale, River Hills, Shorewood and Whitefish Bay, but will be open to businesses throughout metro Milwaukee.

The new organization is a relaunch of its predecessor, the Glendale Convention, Visitors, and Business Association, which was founded in 1988.

GABA programming will include networking events, professional development courses, community outreach, marketing tools and other business resources. Cardinal Stritch University will also partner with GABA to provide professional development courses to its members.

“Businesses make up 50% of Glendale’s tax base,” said Ann Deuser, executive director for Welcome to Glendale. “We want to make sure we’re giving them the resources they need to thrive and grow. Therefore, we asked stakeholders what they wanted and what they needed. They responded with real solutions for strengthening their labor force, targeting their marketing reach, and improving their bottom line.”

The organization said it welcomes all entities, including non-profit, civic, for-profit, schools, faith-based, home-based and elected officials.